Taiwan to lower age of adulthood to 18 in 2023

Adulthood at 18 is in the cards for 2023. Adulthood at 18 is in the cards for 2023. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The age of adulthood will drop to 18 from 20, according to Civil Code amendment proposals scheduled for discussion at Thursday’s (Aug. 13) weekly Cabinet meeting.

The change has long been demanded by human rights and social reform groups, with critics of the current situation pointing out how many other countries, in particular democracies, have set the age of adulthood at 18.

The Cabinet proposal will also raise the minimum age of engagement for women from 15 to 17 and the age of marriage from 16 to 18 to bring them in line with the relevant minimum ages for men, CNA reported Wednesday (Aug. 12).

Once the Cabinet approves a package of measures, the revisions to the Civil Code will be up to the Legislative Yuan. The amendments should then take effect the first New Year’s Day two years later, in this case Jan. 1, 2023, a government spokesman said.