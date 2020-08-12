Taiwan's culture ministry announces more Arts Fun vouchers

Taiwanese government will release coupons to boost the art industry. (Wikipedia photo) Taiwanese government will release coupons to boost the art industry. (Wikipedia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) announced the upcoming second launch of the Arts Fun vouchers on Wednesday (Aug 12).

Aimed at boosting the island's culture industries during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Taiwan Ministry of Culture will distribute 600,000 sets of paper coupons — also known as Arts Fun vouchers (藝FUN券2.0) — worth NT$600 (US$20) at the end of August, according to CNA. The coupons can be used until Jan. 2021 in more than 10,000 stores, including movie theaters, record shops, and book stores, said Lee.

Those who did not receive the vouchers in July are eligible to register for the drawing now along with those who are under 18 or over 65 and people with disabilities. Registration can be done with National Health Insurance cards at convenience stores.