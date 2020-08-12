  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan's culture ministry announces more Arts Fun vouchers

Coupons can be used in movie theaters, record shops, book stores

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/12 20:06
Taiwanese government will release coupons to boost the art industry. (Wikipedia photo)

Taiwanese government will release coupons to boost the art industry. (Wikipedia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) announced the upcoming second launch of the Arts Fun vouchers on Wednesday (Aug 12).

Aimed at boosting the island's culture industries during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Taiwan Ministry of Culture will distribute 600,000 sets of paper coupons — also known as Arts Fun vouchers (藝FUN券2.0) — worth NT$600 (US$20) at the end of August, according to CNA. The coupons can be used until Jan. 2021 in more than 10,000 stores, including movie theaters, record shops, and book stores, said Lee.

Those who did not receive the vouchers in July are eligible to register for the drawing now along with those who are under 18 or over 65 and people with disabilities. Registration can be done with National Health Insurance cards at convenience stores.
Ministry of Culture
Arts Fun Voucher
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan CDC official warned world about coronavirus on Jan. 16
Taiwan CDC official warned world about coronavirus on Jan. 16
2020/08/12 12:24
Current Hong Kong legislature extended for at least a year
Current Hong Kong legislature extended for at least a year
2020/08/12 09:15
US health secretary slams Beijing for pandemic crisis during speech at Taiwan university
US health secretary slams Beijing for pandemic crisis during speech at Taiwan university
2020/08/11 18:24
US Health Secretary Azar praises Taiwan in CNN interview
US Health Secretary Azar praises Taiwan in CNN interview
2020/08/11 17:48
Russia registers virus vaccine, Putin's daughter given it
Russia registers virus vaccine, Putin's daughter given it
2020/08/11 17:39