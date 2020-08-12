Taiwan's CTBC Ladies Open to tee off Aug. 13

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2020 CTBC Ladies Open will take place at the Orient Golf & Country Club in Taoyuan City from Aug. 13 – 15 with a purse of NT$3 million (US$100,000), including NT$600,000 prize money for the champion.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s CTBC Ladies Open is not open to international golfers, per CNA. Nevertheless, the event, which has a field of 90 players, has attracted participation from many overseas Taiwanese elite golfers, including Yani Tseng (曾雅妮), Hsu Wei-ling (徐薇淩), and Cheng Ssu-chia (程思嘉).

The defending champion, Hou Yu-sang (侯羽桑), said that in the face of a strong field, she was hoping that she could concentrate on her strategy and mindset and play to the best of her ability.

Admission to the 2020 CTBC Ladies Open will be free to spectators for the entire event. For more information, please refer to this site.