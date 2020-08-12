Atlético says 4 positive tests confirmed in women's team

Two women wearing face masks pass by a giant poster of Atletico Madrid soccer players at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Ma... Two women wearing face masks pass by a giant poster of Atletico Madrid soccer players at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The Spanish soccer league aims to restart in June without spectators. It's new compulsory protocols say all players, coaches and club employees must be tested for COVID-19 before training resumes, then regularly after that. All clubs' training facilities must be properly prepared and disinfected before players can start practising individually. (AP Photo/Paul White)

MADRID (AP) — Four members of Atlético Madrid's women's soccer team have tested positive for the coronavirus 10 days before its quarterfinal match against Barcelona in the Champions League.

The team said late Tuesday that the results came back positive after players, coaches and other team members underwent new tests in recent days. They were needed after a positive result within the club was reported on Friday.

That positive result last week had prompted Atlético to suspend all training activities and confine its players and coaches. The team said its activities will remain suspended.

Atlético said the infected members of the club do not show symptoms of COVID-19 and are isolated in their homes. They will be tested again in the coming days.

