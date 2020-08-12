5 Things to Know for Today

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug 2, 2020 file photo, protesters block a main road during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outsid... FILE - In this Sunday, Aug 2, 2020 file photo, protesters block a main road during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem. The boisterous rallies against Netanyahu have brought out a new breed of first-time protesters -- young, middle-class Israelis who have little history of political activity but feel that Netanyahu’s scandal-plagued rule and his handling of the coronavirus crisis have robbed them of their futures. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

CORRECTS THE FAMILY NAME OF THE BOY - Three-year-old Abed Itani lies on a sofa at his family house in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Abed wa... CORRECTS THE FAMILY NAME OF THE BOY - Three-year-old Abed Itani lies on a sofa at his family house in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Abed was playing with his Lego blocks when the huge blast ripped through Beirut, shattering the nearby glass doors. He had cuts on his tiny arms and feet, a head injury, and was taken to the emergency room, where he sat amid other bleeding people. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Marta Lagunes Hernandez, 49, who is originally from Mexico and whose son is a registered voter, talks with Ricky Hurtado, a Democratic candidate for t... Marta Lagunes Hernandez, 49, who is originally from Mexico and whose son is a registered voter, talks with Ricky Hurtado, a Democratic candidate for the North Carolina state house, as he canvasses in a largely Latino trailer community, in Burlington, N.C., Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

FILE - In this July 31, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens as Democratic presidential cand... FILE - In this July 31, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden has chosen Harris as his running mate. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Volunteer of the Spanish NGO Open Arms Julia Martin, 38, plays with 4-month old Biel, as his father makes a PCR test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at V... Volunteer of the Spanish NGO Open Arms Julia Martin, 38, plays with 4-month old Biel, as his father makes a PCR test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at Vilafranca del Penedes in the Barcelona province, Spain, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. INSIDE BIDEN’S SEARCH FOR A RUNNING MATE He started with a list of roughly 20 contenders, including governors, senators, mayors, House members and other Democratic leaders before narrowing the list to 11 finalists and then selecting Kamala Harris.

2. WHAT’S NEXT IN COVID-19 TREATMENT Pharmaceutical companies are rushing to test drugs that deliver antibodies to fight the virus right away, without having to train the immune system to make them.

3. ‘IT FEELS LIKE I’M EXPENDABLE’ The coronavirus has impacted Latino efforts to make inroads politically, whether it be running for office or heading to the ballot box.

4. AFTER BLAST, TRAUMA FOR CHILDREN OF BEIRUT Some refuse to return to homes that were damaged or go near glass windows or doors. One 3-year-old is jumpy, is not eating well and refuses to talk to anyone. A 6-year-old boy has recurring bursts of anger.

5. ‘I’VE NEVER DONE THIS BEFORE’ Boisterous rallies against Benjamin Netanyahu bring out a new breed of protesters — young middle-class Israelis who feel his scandal-plagued rule has robbed them of their future.