Taiwan CECC head less than impressed with Russia's vaccine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Minister of Health and Welfare and Central Epidemic Command Center CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Wednesday (Aug. 12) said that the protection offered and side effects of Russia's vaccine are unknown as clinical trials were not completed, and he bluntly said that President Putin was "quite brave" to vaccinate his daughter.

On Tuesday (Aug. 11) Russia announced that it has approved its rushed vaccine while skipping Phase III and possibly cutting Phase II short, prompting much skepticism in scientific circles. In an attempt to demonstrate his confidence in the new vaccine, which has been dubbed “Sputnik V," Putin claimed that it had already been administered on one of his daughters.

When asked by the media on Wednesday whether Taiwan would allow Russian passengers who had been vaccinated with Sputnik V to enter the country, Chen said that "some important people even asked their relatives to set an example, it's quite brave." However, he said that the vaccine must first be properly evaluated.

In addition to confirming whether it has been approved by Russian authorities, there also needs to be an assessment of whether the vaccine has "protective power, how long it can last, whether there are side effects and risks," said Chen.

Chen pointed out that up until now, none of the vaccines under development in the world have completed human clinical trials, "and there is no clear answer." He said that he believes the future policy direction of all countries on vaccines will be consistent in that they will grant emergency authorization in accordance with the local epidemic conditions.

He cautions that such emergency authorization should only be given when the general risk is not high, when the safety can be ensured, and when the side effects can be managed. Owing to these considerations, Chen said that a given vaccine cannot be widely used globally until it has completed Phase III clinical trials to confirm that it provides adequate protection.

In general, Chen said it will be difficult to get results of major trials published before the end of the year. As for the Russian vaccine, Chen said he has doubts about the level of protection it can offer, and it will probably be a long while before it can be widely used.

Chen said that from Taiwan's point of view, when a vaccine is administered in the future, the antibodies produced must also be observed with local data, and its safety must be confirmed before it can be fully implemented.