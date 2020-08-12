Taroko's Mountain-Moon suspension bridge opens in E. Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hualien County’s latest attraction, the Mountain-Moon suspension bridge (山月吊橋) in Taroko National Park, officially opened Wednesday (Aug. 12), but its daily quota of 800 visitors has already been filled, with would-be visitors having to wait two weeks before they can cross the bridge.

The new 196-meter structure occupies the spot once held by a suspension bridge built by the Japanese in 1914 and demolished in 1941 because of damage caused by a gold mining road.

Due to the success of the project, the quota will be gradually raised to 1,200 visitors after Aug. 26, CNA reported. Two nearby mountain paths, Zhuilu and Badagan, will also be restored and reorganized before they are opened to the public.

The bridge hangs 153 meters above the Liwu River and is 2.5 m wide. There are observation platforms at both ends which allow for a wide view of the riverbed and the mountains surrounding the area, according to the report.