Taiwan drops Vietnam from list of low-risk countries

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the wake of new local outbreaks of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) in Vietnam, Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has changed its classification from low to medium-risk, meaning that business people from the country will need to undergo a longer quarantine.

During his weekly press conference on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 12), Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that because of the upward trend of local coronavirus cases in Vietnam, the ministry has shifted the Southeast Asian nation from its list of low-risk countries/regions to its medium-risk category. Since June 22, business travelers who visit Taiwan from low-risk countries/regions are only required to undergo five days of quarantine, while business people from medium-risk areas need to quarantine for seven days.

After the removal of Vietnam, the latest list of low-risk countries/regions includes the following: New Zealand, Macau, Palau, Fiji, Brunei, Thailand, Mongolia, Bhutan, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar.

The latest list of medium-risk countries/regions now includes the following:

South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam.

Chen pointed out that Vietnam has seen a dramatic spike in infections in recent weeks, with Da Nang being the hub of the new outbreak. Since July, 15 cities and provinces across the country have reported 405 new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 863, and deaths now stand at 17.

Chen also acknowledged that New Zealand is seeing a new outbreak of local cases for the first time in over 100 days and said that the CECC is monitoring the situation.