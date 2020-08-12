RB Hong Kong Joins Hands with Local Non-Profits to Support Our Community

Donate Personal Protective Items to Students from Low-Income Families as the First Wave of a three-phase program

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 12 August 2020 - RB is always driven by its purpose to put people first so as to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. As the Covid-19 health crisis continues in Hong Kong, RB Hong Kong has initiated the Community Anti-Epidemic Support Programme to join hands with local non-profits organizations to offer quality personal protection and disinfection products to support those in need in Hong Kong.









Donations of personal protective items include Dettol Hand Sanitizer Original, Dettol Anti-Bacterial Wet Wipes and Aerogard Odourless Insect Repellent Spray to fully protect the health of students.

RB Hong Kong's Community Anti-Epidemic Support Programme ("the Program") will work in partnership with 5 to 6 non-profit organisations to offer assistance to different local communities in 3 phases. The Programme will broadly cover students, as well as low-income families, women and elderly. Answering the needs of different groups in the community, RB Hong Kong will offer support from protective and disinfection products to home deep cleaning services to support personal and family health and hygiene. Total face value of operation and in-kind donation of the Program worth over HKD6.8 million.

The Hong Kong Council of Early Childhood Education and Services (CECES) is RB Hong Kong's partner for the first phase of the Programme. CECES has been proactive in disseminating health information among schools and wider communities. During the pandemic, CECES has also assisted schools, communities and families to procure needed supplies to ensure the health and safety of students. In the first phase of the Programme, CECES will work in conjunction with RB and its brands Dettol and Aerogard to donate personal protective items, including Dettol Hand Sanitizer Original, Dettol Anti-Bacterial Wet Wipes and Aerogard Odourless Insect Repellent Spray, to 40,000 needy students to ensure that their health and hygiene are to fully protect during the pandemic.

Ms. Sansan Ching Teh Chi, Founder and Director of the CECES, said, "This year, the global pandemic has posed a serious threat to Hong Kong's public health and a great number of experts have stressed the importance of handwashing and on the use of hand sanitizers and disinfecting wipes to mitigate the risk of virus infection. We wholeheartedly thank RB and its brands for their warm support of low-income and disadvantaged families and students in such times of hardship and adversity."

Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, General Manager Hong Kong & Taiwan, Health, RB Hong Kong, added, "Hygiene is a foundation for health, and it is also the key to breaking the chain of infection. RB believes the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege, for everyone. Through our cooperation with the CECES in the first phase of the Community Anti-Epidemic Support Programme, we hope to ease the burden on low-income and disadvantaged families, parents and students as we are all combating this pandemic together."

Mr. Boudewijn Feith, General Manager Greater China, Hygiene, shared "In addition to the great distress caused by the pandemic, disadvantaged families in Hong Kong also face mosquito-borne diseases. By donating personal protective items to students, RB hopes to ensure comprehensive personal protection for students so that they could rise to the challenges ahead in the new school year."

The distribution of personal anti-epidemic care materials co-organised by the CECES and RB now accepts school applications until 31 August 2020. Interested schools could contact the Healthy Living Team of the CECES for any inquiries.

About RB

RB* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

RB is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million RB products a day are bought by consumers globally.

RB's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide.

For more information visit www.rb.com

*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

About Hong Kong Council of Early Childhood Education and Services

Hong Kong Council of Early Childhood Education and Services (CECES) was established in 1982. It is recognized by the Hong Kong government as a social working charity. CECES believes that everyone is born equal, via informal education, children’s talent and potential can be nurtured and developed. CECES’ aims are targeted to provide education to low-income children and families.

Over the past 38 years, CECES has organized different varieties of educational activities to Kindergartens, Primary Schools and Secondary Schools, such as multiple intelligence programs, teacher’s training, parent-child workshop, seminar, and survey, etc. Each year, more than 200,000 families have benefited from these efforts. CECSE has always been pioneering innovation, advocating diversified education and organizing related activities, promoting the development of early childhood education and family service in Hong Kong.