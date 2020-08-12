Taiwan reports new imported coronavirus case from Philippines

Philippine health workers wearing protective suits celebrate as 16-day-old baby who recovered from COVID-19 is received by his father. Philippine health workers wearing protective suits celebrate as 16-day-old baby who recovered from COVID-19 is received by his father. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wed. (Aug. 12) announced one new case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) imported from the Philippines.

During his weekly press conference on Wednesday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced there was one new imported coronavirus case, raising the total number of cases in Taiwan to 481. Case No. 481 is a male in his 50s who went to the Philippines on June 26 for business and returned to Taiwan Aug. 10.

According to the CECC, the man began to experience diarrhea between July 26 and 28, but his symptoms subsided after he took non-prescription medication. Later that month he started to experience chills, and on Aug. 8 he took unprescribed medication for general fatigue but did not seek local medical treatment.

During his flight to Taiwan, the man wore a mask, scrubs, googles, and gloves during the entire flight. He did not take off the mask to consume food or beverages.

When he arrived in Taiwan, he proactively informed quarantine officers that he had been experiencing suspicious symptoms of the coronavirus. Quarantine staff then administered a coronavirus test and dispatched him to a quarantine center.

During his stay in quarantine, the man began to suffer diarrhea again and was diagnosed with the virus on Aug. 12. He is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital isolation ward.

The CECC pointed out that the health department has identified 18 people who came in contact with the man, including two colleagues that returned to Taiwan with him, five passengers who sat directly in front and behind him, and 11 crewmembers. His colleagues and the passengers sitting nearby have begun home isolation, but the crew members have only been directed to begin self-health monitoring, as they were deemed to have worn appropriate protection during the flight.

Six other passengers who sat near the man did not enter the country because they later boarded a connecting flight. They are all Philippine nationals, and officials in their country will be notified of the incident via a World Health Organization National IHR Focal Point.

The CECC on Wednesday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 83,828 COVID-19 tests, with 82,776 coming back negative.

Out of the 481 confirmed cases, 389 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," and one case has yet to be clarified. Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 450 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 24 patients still undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Taiwan.