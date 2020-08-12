Bucks beat Wizards 126-113 despite Antetokounmpo ejection

Milwaukee Bucks' Kyle Korver (26) looks to pass while covered by Washington Wizards' Troy Brown Jr. (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball gam... Milwaukee Bucks' Kyle Korver (26) looks to pass while covered by Washington Wizards' Troy Brown Jr. (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 24 points and Milwaukee beat the Washington Wizards 126-113 on Tuesday night after Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected in the second quarter for headbutting Moritz Wagner.

Wagner took a charge from Antetokounmpo, who didn’t like the call in what had become a physical game early on.

During a break in the action with Milwaukee challenging the call, Antetokounmpo approached Wagner on the way to the bench and started jabbering at him before headbutting him and drawing the ejection.

Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA MVP, finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Sterling Brown scored 23 points and Frank Mason had 19 for the Bucks, which played their reserves extensively.

Rui Hachimura led the Wizards with 20 points, and Ish Smith added 19.

The game didn't have any playoff implications. The Bucks have already clinched the top seed in the East, while the Wizards, who fell to 0-7 in the NBA bubble, have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Antetokounmpo’s headbutt could draw a punishment from the league and keep him out of the team’s final seeding game against the Grizzlies on Thursday.

TIP INS

Bucks: Lopez looks to be in playoff shape, converting 9 of 11 shots from the field and all five of his 3-point attempts in 22 minutes.

Wizards: Were outrebounded 53-44.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Play Grizzlies on Thursday.

Wizards: Play Celtics on Thursday.

___

