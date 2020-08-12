Taiwan CDC official warned world about coronavirus on Jan. 16

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As visiting U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar praises Taiwan's handling of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, details have emerged about a Taiwan Centers of Disease Control (CDC) official who was one of the first to raise alarm bells about human-to-human transmission of the disease and has since stated he is "disappointed" the world did not heed his warning.

In what has become an infamous incident, Taiwan's CDC on Dec. 31 asked the World Health Organization (WHO) to verify reports that there had been evidence of human-to-human transmission of the mysterious new illness in Wuhan. According to the CDC, the WHO responded by saying that it would transfer the information to experts for processing, but the WHO failed to later publish the requested information on its internal website.

Not waiting for a response, Taiwan went ahead and started sending officials to board direct flights from Wuhan upon their arrival and inspect passengers for fever or pneumonia symptoms. Not satisfied with the WHO's nonresponse, CDC infection control officer Chuang Yin-ching (莊銀清) boarded a plane to Wuhan on Jan. 12 to join a team of experts from Hong Kong and Macau.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Chuang said that he knew something was amiss the next day when local Chinese officials only provided a verbal presentation, without showing them the epidemiological curves. “They did not provide a PowerPoint; they did not provide any curves. So I knew they were reluctant to show us everything,” he said.

Chuang observed that there were reports of other cases outside of the Huanan Seafood Market, indicating to him that the disease was appearing to spread to other areas. He said that his fellow scientists tried several unsuccessful ways to ask Chinese officials if human-to-human transmission was taking place.

Each time, officials would deny any sign of transmissibility among humans. However, he noticed that one official abruptly interjected that the possibility of human-to-human transmission "could not be excluded."

Understanding that Chinese government officials never dare speak in direct terms out of fear of angering the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Chuang could read between the lines. "So, this is the real situation," he thought to himself.

When the group was taken to the Wuhan Jinyintian Hospital the next day, they were taken to a "clean room" and were shown patients behind the safety of a monitor, a strong signal that the doctors were worried the team could be infected.

Chuang attempted to glean details from the doctors about the patients' conditions, but they were reluctant to divulge any information. He surmised that "Probably they were not allowed to tell the truth" and knew that he would have to deduce the actual situation based on the indirect evidence he was able to gather.

He immediately notified health officials of his findings upon his return to Taiwan on Jan. 15 and gave a press conference on Jan. 16. During the press conference, Chuang pointed out that there were already two clusters found in families, including the case of a married couple in which the husband, who worked at the market, appeared to have transmitted the disease to his wife.

Health officials stated that 70 percent of the 41 known cases of the disease were linked to the market, indicating that transmission was taking place in other areas. Chuang warned of "limited human-to-human transmission" and explained that anyone who comes in contact with an infected person has a "high risk of contracting the virus."

Two days prior to the press conference, the WHO on Jan. 14 released a now-infamous tweet saying it had not found any evidence of human-to-human transmission of the disease. It was not until Jan. 24 that the WHO finally acknowledged the disease could be transmitted from one person to another, and it belatedly declared a global pandemic on March 11.

Documents reveal that the head of China’s National Health Commission, Ma Xiaowei (馬曉偉), on Jan. 14 held a teleconference with provincial officials on the situation in Wuhan and passed on their findings to Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平), Premier Li Keqiang (李克強), and Vice Premier Sun Chunlan (孫春蘭). However, China did not officially acknowledge human-to-human transmission until Jan. 20 when leading Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan (钟南山) announced it on national TV, by which time at least 3,000 people had already been infected.