Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|Chicago
|400
|101
|200
|—
|8
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|020
|002
|—
|4
|7
|0
González, Cordero (5), Foster (6), Burdi (8), I.Hamilton (9), Cishek (9) and Grandal; Alexander, García (4), C.Fulmer (7), Burrows (8), Funkhouser (9) and Romine. W_Foster 2-0. L_Alexander 1-1. HRs_Chicago, E.Jiménez (3), Encarnación (0). Detroit, Romine (1).
___
|Miami
|010
|000
|003
|0
|—
|4
|4
|2
|Toronto
|000
|003
|100
|1
|—
|5
|7
|1
(10 innings)
Hernandez, Hoyt (6), Shafer (7), Sharp (8), Boxberger (9), Tarpley (10) and Cervelli; Ryu, Dolis (7), Romano (8), Bass (9), Cole (9) and Jansen. W_Cole 1-0. L_Tarpley 2-1. HRs_Miami, B.Anderson (0), Cervelli (3). Toronto, Bichette (4).
___
|Washington
|110
|000
|000
|—
|2
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|7
|0
Scherzer, Guerra (7), Rainey (7), Hudson (9) and Suzuki; Porcello, Hughes (7), Díaz (9) and Ramos. W_Scherzer 1-1. L_Porcello 1-2. Sv_Hudson (3). HRs_Washington, Turner (3).