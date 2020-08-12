  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By  Associated Press
2020/08/12 08:20
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Chicago 400 101 200 8 8 0
Detroit 000 020 002 4 7 0

González, Cordero (5), Foster (6), Burdi (8), I.Hamilton (9), Cishek (9) and Grandal; Alexander, García (4), C.Fulmer (7), Burrows (8), Funkhouser (9) and Romine. W_Foster 2-0. L_Alexander 1-1. HRs_Chicago, E.Jiménez (3), Encarnación (0). Detroit, Romine (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Miami 010 000 003 0 4 4 2
Toronto 000 003 100 1 5 7 1

(10 innings)

Hernandez, Hoyt (6), Shafer (7), Sharp (8), Boxberger (9), Tarpley (10) and Cervelli; Ryu, Dolis (7), Romano (8), Bass (9), Cole (9) and Jansen. W_Cole 1-0. L_Tarpley 2-1. HRs_Miami, B.Anderson (0), Cervelli (3). Toronto, Bichette (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 110 000 000 2 9 0
New York 000 100 000 1 7 0

Scherzer, Guerra (7), Rainey (7), Hudson (9) and Suzuki; Porcello, Hughes (7), Díaz (9) and Ramos. W_Scherzer 1-1. L_Porcello 1-2. Sv_Hudson (3). HRs_Washington, Turner (3).