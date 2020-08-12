Asia Today: S. Korea adds 54, New Zealand tracing new cases

People queue early morning outside a supermarket in Hobsonville, Auckland, as New Zealand prepares to move into Covid-19 Alert Level 3, Wednesday, Aug... People queue early morning outside a supermarket in Hobsonville, Auckland, as New Zealand prepares to move into Covid-19 Alert Level 3, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday, Aug. 11 authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first reported cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days. (Dean Purcell/New Zealand Herald via AP)

Medical staff test residents of South Auckland at a pop up Covid-19 testing centre in the Otara Mall, in Auckland, as New Zealand prepares to move int... Medical staff test residents of South Auckland at a pop up Covid-19 testing centre in the Otara Mall, in Auckland, as New Zealand prepares to move into Covid-19 Alert Level 3, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday, Aug. 11 authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first reported cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days. (Greg Bowker/New Zealand Herald via AP)

A health official wearing protective gear takes samples from a woman during the COVID-19 testing at a makeshift clinic in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, ... A health official wearing protective gear takes samples from a woman during the COVID-19 testing at a makeshift clinic in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Health officials wearing protective gear gather samples taken from people during the COVID-19 testing at a makeshift clinic in Seoul, South Korea, Mon... Health officials wearing protective gear gather samples taken from people during the COVID-19 testing at a makeshift clinic in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Health officials wearing protective gear prepare COVID-19 tests from people at a makeshift clinic in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (AP Ph... Health officials wearing protective gear prepare COVID-19 tests from people at a makeshift clinic in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as health authorities scramble to stem transmissions amid increased social and leisure activities.

The figures announced by South Korea’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought the national caseload to 14,714 infections, including 305 deaths.

The KCDC says 35 of the new cases were local transmissions, all but three of them reported from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, which has been at the center of a virus resurgence since late May.

The other 19 cases were linked to international arrivals. Health authorities see those as less threatening to the community since people arriving from abroad face mandatory tests and two-week quarantines.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— Health authorities in New Zealand were scrambling to trace the source of a new outbreak as the nation’s largest city went back into lockdown. The four cases reported from one Auckland household are New Zealand's first locally transmitted cases in 102 days. The 22 others were in mandatory quarantine after traveling abroad. Two of the infected people had traveled to the tourist city of Rotorua last weekend while suffering symptoms, and authorities were trying to track their movements.