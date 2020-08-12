Prague mayor will join Czech Senate president on visit to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib announced on Tuesday (Aug. 11) via Facebook that he will visit Taiwan with Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil at the end of the month.

This will be the second time Hrib, who considers himself a "Taiwan fan," has made an official visit to the nation. He first visited in March 2019, meeting with his Taiwanese counterpart Tapei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) as well as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

The two Czech politicians are known for standing up against Chinese pressure, and visiting Taiwan together is a significant moment in Taiwan-Czech relations.

In his Facebook post, Hrib said he likes to work with others toward common goals, such as deepening alliances with foreign partners. He also mentioned that Vystrcil had invited him to join him on his visit to the island nation, which he believes will be "good for everyone."

Hrib said that the itinerary for his second trip differs slightly from that of Vystrcil's delegation and will include meetings with representatives from the Taipei City Government.

Last year, Prague ended its sister-city relationship with Beijing after Hrib refused to add a "one China principle" clause to its agreement with the Chinese capital and ultimately initiated a partnership with Taipei instead.

Vystrcil will lead a delegation of about 90 people to Taiwan on Aug. 29. Though the Senate president and mayor belong to different political parties, their positions on China are similar and contrast with that of pro-Beijing President Milos Zeman.



Hrib's Facebook post