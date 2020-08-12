Chubb launches Recover & Return Insurance to support the return to workplaces in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 12 August 2020 - Chubb announced today the launch of Recover & Return Insurance, a market-leading group insurance plan for businesses in Singapore. With countries and territories beginning to emerge from lockdowns, businesses need to consider establishing risk mitigation plans to protect workforces when they return to traditional workplaces.

Chubb's Recover & Return Insurance is designed specifically for employers to care for the health, safety and well-being of their employees so that they can return to their workspace with confidence.

Highlights of this product include lump sum payouts upon diagnosis of COVID-19 for the following[1]:

Benefits for the employee -

1. Admission to hospital.

2. Admission to the Intensive Care Unit.

3. Family bereavement in the event of the demise of an insured employee.

Benefits for the employer -

1. Counselling for employees should a colleague working nearby be diagnosed with COVID-19.

2. Workplace disinfection.

Ben Howell, Deputy Head of Accident & Health at Chubb in Asia Pacific said, "We recognise the need to enhance the confidence of companies and their employees as they return to their traditional workplaces. The Recover & Return Insurance complements our Work from Home Insurance launched recently. Both insurance products address the concerns of employers in providing sustained care for their employees in the new normal, whether working from home or their traditional workplace."



[1] These product highlights are an overview of the key features of the product. Please see the actual policy for exact terms, conditions and exclusions.



