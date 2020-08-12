  1. Home
College football games canceled or postponed near 1,000

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/08/12 08:05
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) looks on as Oregon plays Auburn in an NCAA college football game ...

The number of canceled or postponed college football games as of Tuesday, according to Associated Press research.

Total Division I football games canceled or postponed: 935(asterisk)

Bowl Subdivision

TOTAL: 465.

FBS vs. FBS: 391.

FBS vs. FCS: 74.

Championship Subdivision

TOTAL: 544(asterisk).

FCS vs. FCS: 470.

FBS vs. FCS: 74.

Total Division II games canceled or postponed: 609(asterisk).

Total Division III games canceled or postponed: 1,049(asterisk).

(asterisk)—Includes games against opponents outside division.