White Sox activate Anderson, put Garcia on IL

DETROIT (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have reinstated shortstop Tim Anderson from the injured list and put infielder Leury Garcia on the IL with a sprained left thumb.

Garcia appeared to be hurt after sliding into first in Monday might's game at Detroit. He stayed in the game as a runner but was replaced defensively.

Anderson had been out with a strained right groin. He's in the starting lineup batting leadoff Tuesday against the Tigers.

Anderson, the major league batting leader in 2019, was hitting .333 entering Tuesday's game.

