Shakhtar beats Basel 4-1 to reach Europa League semis

Shakhtar's Dodo, centre, celebrates with coach and teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Europa League quarter finals soccer match... Shakhtar's Dodo, centre, celebrates with coach and teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Europa League quarter finals soccer match between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Basel at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Wolgang Rattay/Pool Photo via AP)

FC Basel's head coach Marcel Koller, centre, speaks with players during the Europa League quarter finals soccer match between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and ... FC Basel's head coach Marcel Koller, centre, speaks with players during the Europa League quarter finals soccer match between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Basel at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Wolgang Rattay/Pool Photo via AP)

Shakhtar's Alan Patrick scores a penalty the third goal of his team during the Europa League quarter-final soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and F... Shakhtar's Alan Patrick scores a penalty the third goal of his team during the Europa League quarter-final soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Basel at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Lars Baron/Pool via AP)

FC Basel's Afimico Pululu, left, and Shakhtar's Dodo fight for the ball during the Europa League quarter-final soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk a... FC Basel's Afimico Pululu, left, and Shakhtar's Dodo fight for the ball during the Europa League quarter-final soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Basel at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Lars Baron/Pool via AP)

Shakhtar's Alan Patrick, third left, celebrates after scores his side's third goal from the penalty spot during the Europa League quarter finals socce... Shakhtar's Alan Patrick, third left, celebrates after scores his side's third goal from the penalty spot during the Europa League quarter finals soccer match between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Basel at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Wolgang Rattay/Pool Photo via AP)

Shakhtar's Dodo celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Europa League quarter finals soccer match between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and F... Shakhtar's Dodo celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Europa League quarter finals soccer match between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Basel at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Wolgang Rattay/Pool Photo via AP)

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Shakhtar Donetsk routed Basel 4-1 on Tuesday to set up a Europa League semifinal against Inter Milan.

Four Brazilians scored for the Ukrainian side before Ricky van Wolfswinkel netted a consolation goal for the Swiss side.

Júnior Moraes put Shakhtar ahead in the second minute by steering in a header from Marlos’ corner. It was the Brazilian-born Ukraine forward’s 25th goal across all competitions, coming after he scored two against Wolfsburg in the second leg of their rescheduled round-of-16 tie last week.

Afimico Pululu almost equalized with a solo effort for Basel, but Taison grabbed Shakhtar’s second with a deflected shot after a fine flowing team move in the 22nd.

Marcos Antônio almost added a third when he struck the crossbar with a curling shot in the 40th. Raoul Petretta produced a clearance to deny Moraes from the rebound.

Alan Patrick’s penalty in the 75th effectively sealed the Ukrainian side’s place in the semifinals, before right back Dodô added the fourth.

The tournament is being played in a shortened format in Germany because of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced all European competitions to be halted for months.

Shakhtar will play Inter in Düsseldorf on Aug. 17. The final takes place in nearby Cologne four days later.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports