CYBERSEC 2020 opens with 250 exhibitors from around world

CYBERSEC 2020 marks first large cybersecurity even held in Taiwan since pandemic

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/11 18:21

(Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The two-day CYBERSEC 2020 conference opened on Tuesday (Aug. 11) at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, gathering over 250 cybersecurity companies from around the world to showcase the latest in products and services.

CYBERSEC is the largest and most comprehensive conference in Taiwan for cybersecurity professionals. The 2020 event marks the first large cybersecurity exhibition after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

With the theme “Resilience Matters” the event aims to highlight the versatility of cybersecurity threats as well as many solutions to safeguard business sustainability.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition on Tuesday, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said, “Cybersecurity is national security,” and that cyber attacks have become more delicate, targeting important business secrets, intellectual property, and even a country's democratic system. She added that the government is pushing many projects forward to cope with the stringent challenges cybersecurity poses.

After the speech, Tsai visited the Cyber Taiwan Pavilion, which has gathered seven Taiwan cybersecurity companies that offer advanced cybersecurity solutions and products. For example, InfoBoom Co., one of the companies in the pavilion, showcases its Sekret software, an encryption app for point-to-point communications on mainstream communication software that requires users to use their own keys to decipher the content.

The event will also offer over 180 sessions and forums on cybersecurity. Participants can exchange thoughts with 5,000 professionals from the field.

For more information about the event, please visit this site.


President Tsai Ing-wen visits InfoBoom Co. in the Cyber Taiwan Pavilion on the first day of CYBERSEC 2020, which is being held from Aug. 11 - 12 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2. (Taiwan News photo)

CYBERSEC
cybersecurity
CYBERSEC 2020
Sekret

