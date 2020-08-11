HHS Secretary Azar’s visit turning point in Taiwan's relations with US

Alex Azar (second from left) meets former Taiwan Vice President Chen Chien-jen (third from right) on Tuesday (Aug. 11) Alex Azar (second from left) meets former Taiwan Vice President Chen Chien-jen (third from right) on Tuesday (Aug. 11) (CNA photo)

In the next stage of this era, Taiwan must reach out to share its health expertise internationally, all the while maintaining economic growth and keeping the coronavirus at bay; the visit of U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and his delegation signifies Taiwan is already taking steps in the right direction.

Another positive indicator is former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori making his first-ever one-day trip to Taipei to pay tribute to the late president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝). The trip reflects Japan’s staunch support for Taiwan and serves as a diplomatic precedent for other world leaders.

Meanwhile, the nation must be a careful steward of its economy and accept that opening up the border in some form is inevitable. The lockdown is unsustainable, and even a strong economy cannot afford it.

Over the past seven months, multiple vaccines that produce antibodies — as well as other treatments — have been developed, paving the way for the lifting of the lockdown. Both the U.S. and Taiwan are in this race, and the U.S. health delegation has conveyed its view that Taiwan is capable of playing one of the leading roles in a global health paradigm shift.

The delegation’s visit demonstrates the close partnership between the U.S. and Taiwan and serves as an example of how to conduct a high-level visit during the pandemic. The next item on the agenda is to help shape what comes after the pandemic, and Taiwan can surely play a key role.

Azar’s visit did not go unnoticed in other world capitals. It is said that in the wake of his trip, high-level officials from other nations are considering following suit with their own delegations.

The World Health Organization (WHO), under the apparent sway of Beijing, has sought to marginalize Taiwan, even going so far as to strip it of its observer status in 2017. Given the impending U.S. withdrawal from the WHO as initiated by President Trump, it would be unsurprising if Taiwan were to play a role in any potential new global health body that emerges.

It is encouraging to see the staggering resources the U.S. side marshaled to ensure the success of the Azar visit. A U.S. carrier strike group sailed near Taiwan, and Azar met with many of the nation's officials, including his Taiwanese counterpart Chen Shih-chung (陳時中). Such actions could not have occurred without the orders and blessings of the U.S. Commander-in-Chief himself, implying a special relationship between the two nations.

Our American friends who care about Taiwan are bearing witness to an historical shift. Owing to the Chinese Communist Party’s sinister handling of the pandemic and its nonstop espionage and border aggression, negative views of China in the world’s only superpower have hardened; hopefully, the benefits of this sea change will continue to accrue to Taiwan and the rest of the world.