Chimei Green Energy Park opens in south Taiwan

Taiwan’s Chimei Corporation combines solar panels with 22,000 preserved trees in latest project

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/11 17:38
Chimei Green Energy Park expected to contribute 12,000 metric tons in annual carbon emissions reduction. (Chimei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Chimei Corporation (奇美實業) has officially launched its Green Energy Park in Tainan, combining ground-mounted solar panels with more than 22,000 preserved trees to promote eco-friendly values and co-existence with Nature.

Transformed from an idle factory lot, the energy park was launched at an opening ceremony attended by Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-cher (黃偉哲) and Chimei Chairman Hsu Chun-hua (許春華) on Tuesday (Aug. 11). During his address, Huang pointed out that Tainan has the highest sun exposure in the country and is the city with the most potential for developing solar power plants, reported CNA.

According to Chimei, the green energy park follows the core idea of integrating beautiful scenery with industrial development and allowing them to co-exist. It is installed with solar panels that have a total capacity of 15MW (20 million kWh per year) and is expected to contribute 12,000 metric tons in annual carbon emissions reduction.

The company, which celebrated its 60-year anniversary Tuesday, said the new project was a gift to Mother Nature as well as a token of its promise to protect Taiwan's environment. It also expressed the hope of continuing to uphold its "Clean and Green" ideology for another 60 years, reported ETtoday.


Opening ceremony of Chimei Green Energy Park. (Chimei photo)
