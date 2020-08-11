Prudential Thailand and The 1 to launch country’s first lifestyle-health collaboration

Members of The 1 loyalty programme gain access to AI-driven lifestyle, health and wealth services

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 11 August 2020 - Prudential Life Assurance (Thailand) Public Company Limited ("Prudential Thailand") and The 1 CENTRAL LIMITED ("The 1") today signed an agreement for the country's first lifestyle and health collaboration, bringing enhanced digital services to members of Thailand's leading loyalty programme.





The 1 is Thailand's largest loyalty platform, with over 17 million members, and Prudential Thailand is part of Prudential Corporation Asia (Prudential), a leading insurer and asset manager, who also offers digital health services and content in 11 markets across Asia through its app, Pulse by Prudential.





Through this collaboration, The 1's members will gain access to highly customised digital lifestyle and health solutions based on their lifestyle preferences, health stages and savings intentions. The partners in the collaboration will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to curate and offer services that are highly relevant to members, helping them to achieve a higher quality of life and wellbeing.





Mr Robin Spencer, Chief Executive of Prudential Thailand, said, "We are delighted to work with The 1, which shares our aspiration to support and protect families through the use of new digital solutions. This collaboration builds on our launch of Pulse, a highly engaging, holistic app that will help Thai people live longer, healthier lives. Pulse harnesses the power of AI to provide highly personalised health and wellness insights for our users."





Dr Ton Chirathivat, President -- The 1, Central Group said, "We always create and continue bringing innovative and surprising experiences to The 1 members in every angle of life including Health & Wellness especially during Pandemic situation nowadays. With this strategic partnership, we are truly confident and commit to provide one-of-a-kind health and well-being experiences to another level for our The 1 members"





About Prudential in Thailand

Prudential has operated in Thailand for more than 24 years through Prudential Life Assurance (Thailand) Public Company Limited. Prudential serves more than 1.6 million customers in Thailand and manages more than Thai Baht 112 billion of assets on their behalf. In 2019 the Thailand business grew IFRS operating profits by 8 per cent to USD 170 million and Life Weighted Premium by 8 per cent to USD 619 million. (31 December 2019 figures)





About The 1

The 1 is Thailand's largest loyalty platform, with over 17 million members or more than 25% of the population of Thailand. It strives to be the ultimate lifestyle platform that understands its customers and caters to every lifestyle through The 1 Application, through which users can collect points for every purchase within establishments in the Central Group, namely Central, Central Embassy (for participating stores), CENTRAL at central wOrld, Robinson, Supersports, B2S, Central Online, Baan & Beyond, stores under CMG, Family Mart, Central Food Hall, Tops Markets, Tops SUPERSTORE, Tops Daily, Tops Online, Power Buy, Thai Watsadu, and Office Mate. The points can also be exchanged for cash coupons or discounts. The 1 also offers privileges in collaboration with its partners in various sectors, including gas stations, tourism, entertainment, beauty, finance, restaurants, hospitals, and so on, to meet the needs of its members in every aspect of living experience.





Prudential Corporation Asia

Prudential Corporation Asia is a business unit of Prudential plc (United Kingdom)*, comprising its life insurance operations in Asia and its asset management business, Eastspring Investments. It is headquartered in Hong Kong.





Prudential is a leading life insurer with operations spanning 13 markets in Asia, covering Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Through a robust multi-channel distribution platform, Prudential provides a comprehensive range of savings, investment and protection products to meet the diverse needs of Asian families.





Eastspring Investments manages investments across Asia on behalf of a wide range of retail and institutional investors. It is a leading Asia-based asset manager with on-the-ground presence in 11 major Asian markets as well as distribution offices in North America and Europe. It has over US$241 billion in assets under management (as at 31 December 2019), managing funds across a range of asset classes including equities and fixed income.





*Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. of the United States or with the Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.





Prudential plc is listed on the stock exchanges of London (PRU.L), Hong Kong (2378.HK), Singapore (K6S.SG) and New York (PUK.N)





About Pulse by Prudential

Pulse by Prudential is a digital health app and the first of its kind in the region to offer holistic health management to consumers. Using AI-powered self-help tools and real-time information, the app serves as a 24/7 health and wellness partner to users, helping them prevent, postpone, and protect against the onset of diseases. Pulse is part of Prudential's region-wide strategy to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to everyone across Asia by leveraging digital technologies and best-in-class partnerships.





Following the regional launch of Pulse in Malaysia in August 2019, Pulse is now available in a total of 11 markets in Asia and includes a growing suite of value-add services, such as a symptom checker and health assessment, personal wellness services, and video consultations with certified doctors and specialists.





Since its launch, Pulse has been downloaded more than 8 million times in Asia to date. Pulse is currently available on the Apple/Google Play stores in Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.





For more information, and to download Pulse, log on to www.wedopulse.com.



