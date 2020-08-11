Taiwan simplifies passport applications for east coast residents

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Residents of remote areas of Hualien and Taitung counties on the east coast can now apply for a passport at a nearby local government office and have the travel document delivered to them by mail, reports said Tuesday (Aug. 11).

In the past, residents might have had to travel long distances to apply at a larger city, as both counties are spread out from north to south and include mountainous regions not well served by public transportation links.

Each month, 2,000 people apply for passports in the region, while a mobile service point was abolished due to the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), CNA reported.

Under the new system, applicants can finish all the paperwork in one location, pay the fee at a convenience store, a post office, or a farmers association, and pick up the document eight working days later or have it mailed to their home.