Hong Kong government delays visas for foreign journalists

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign journalists attempting to renew their visas in Hong Kong are experiencing delays amid reports of a new immigration unit quietly formed to process "sensitive visa applications," which coupled with Monday's raids on the Apple Daily's headquarters spells trouble for journalism in the once semi-autonomous region of China.

A number of international correspondents who applied for visa renewals have been waiting a long time for their applications to be approved without receiving any explanation — unusual in the cosmopolitan city known for its long tradition as a press hub in Asia. Reporters from the Hong Kong branch of The Wall Street Journal have been affected, as well as The South China Morning Post, and The New York Times has seen the most staff members encounter delays, according to The Stand News.

A new "national security unit," established by the Immigration Department in June sans announcement and led by a senior Immigration officer, is in charge of "sensitive" visa applications, such as those submitted by international media and Taiwanese entities, wrote The Standard, citing a source familiar with the unit.

In the past, visa paperwork for foreign reporters was the domain of the Quality Migrants and Mainland Residents (QMMR) on the sixth floor of the Immigration Tower in Wan Chai District. However, a source close to the Immigration Department told The Stand News that the newly formed section of the department is not located there, but rather appears to be an internal unit, and the source was unable to find any list of its staff.

The "national security" unit is said to be behind the irregularities in the visa process, which it is finding technical reasons to justify.

For instance, a foreign editor who failed to list "reporting" as a job responsibility on their initial application but who is found to have covered a protest in the city may find their visa renewal applications left in limbo or rejected. According to the Stand News report, The unit is also poring over the Mandatory Provident Funds, or pension funds for Hong Kong residents, for gaps between payments that it can interpret to mean an applicant is not continuously employed in the city and thus does not require a visa.

This development comes after bubbling tensions between Washington and Beijing spilled into the realm of reporting. The former announced it was limiting the staff of five state-run Chinese media agencies operating in the U.S. to 60 percent of the current number — a month after forcing the outlets to register as "foreign agents"; China responded by expelling The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal from its borders entirely.

Last week, the Foreign Correspondent's Club in Hong Kong issued a protest over the delays and expressed concern over voices in Beijing calling for retaliation against American publications operating in Hong Kong. It called for both China and the U.S. to scale back the tit-for-tat actions against media workers in their respective countries, arguing that "the downward spiral of retaliatory actions aimed at journalists helps no one, not least of all the public that needs accurate, professionally produced information now more than ever."