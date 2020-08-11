Taiwan McDonald's prepares young girl's favorite food for her funeral

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A McDonald's restaurant in the Taiwanese city of Hsinchu went out of its way to prepare two portions of French fries on Sunday (Aug. 9) morning for the funeral of a 7-year-old girl, whose favorite food was French fries, in addition to handing out chicken nuggets and toys.

A funeral service director surnamed Chang (張) posted an article titled "Fresh McDonald’s French fries at 7 a.m.” in a Facebook group on Monday, stating that the company recently provided services for a 7-year-old girl. From talking to the girl’s family, he learned that the girl had enjoyed eating McDonald’s French fries, which gave Chang the idea to prepare the snack for the girl’s funeral to comfort her family.

The girl’s funeral was scheduled for Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. but the popular fast-food chain does not usually sell French fries at that time. Nevertheless, Chang said he mustered the courage to call a local McDonald's on Friday, ordering two packets of French fries for Sunday's funeral.

At first, his order was rejected by the cashier receiving the call. However, after explaining the reason for the off-hour order, Chang said the cashier went to ask the manager for permission and came back a few minutes later to tell him that the request would be fulfilled.

At 7:10 a.m., Chang walked into the restaurant, fearful that the order might not be possible or that they might have forgotten about the order. However, his anxiety soon dissipated as a clerk enthusiastically prepared the food. After five minutes, the cashier handed the two orders of French fries to him with an additional box of chicken nuggets and toys, saying, “This is a little gift for her from our store.”

Chang said he also ordered an extra small Coke for the girl and with tears in his eyes, thanked the staff for their help. Heading to the funeral service with the food in hand, Chang wished the little girl would become a happy little angel in Heaven, according to the post.



(張天齊 / Facebook photo)