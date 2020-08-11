  1. Home
German chemicals giant BASF opens global footwear innovation center in Taiwan

Facility housed inside LTC plant in Changhua

  108
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/11 16:16
Interactive installations at the BASF Footwear Innovation Center in Changhua (BASF screenshot) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — German chemicals giant BASF opened its first Footwear Innovation Center in the world in Changhua County Tuesday (Aug. 11).

The facility, a 650-square-meter area within a factory run by Longterm Concept Industry Corporation (LTC), includes interactive exhibits and design labs as well as a manufacturing zone, the company said in a news release.

Taiwan was chosen as a location due to its long-standing reputation as a footwear manufacturer and the prevalence of design talent, said Andy Postlethwaite, the company’s senior vice president of performance materials Asia Pacific.

The center’s functions include the faster testing of material innovations and the application of new designs to manufacture brand new products for BASF’s partners and clients, the company said.
BASF
shoes
footwear
LTC
innovation
Changhua

