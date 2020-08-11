Former AIT director says US does not want to cross China's red line

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Douglas Paal said Monday (Aug. 10) that Washington's decision to send its health secretary Alex Azar to Taiwan shows its attempt to provoke Beijing without crossing the red line.

In reaction to America's highest-level visit to Taiwan since 1979, Paal pointed out that the U.S. is being careful to avoid over-provoking the Chinese by sending Azar instead of a national security adviser. He said the Trump administration is hoping to abide by the traditional framework while "putting a finger in China's eye."

Paal said Azar's trip came at a sensitive time when relations between China and the U.S. had dropped to their lowest point. He said he believes the U.S. is trying to get as close as possible to China's limits without crossing them, reported CNA.

Meanwhile, Paal stressed that it is important to handle the Taiwan situation with caution, adding that the country is more likely than Hong Kong or Xinjiang to become a battlefield if the U.S.-China tensions escalate into war. He said the disputes in the South China Sea can be resolved peacefully unless a major event takes place, reported Yahoo News.