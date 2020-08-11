Late Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui to be cremated Aug. 14

Mourners commemorating late President Lee Teng-hui at the Taipei Guest House on Aug. 6 Mourners commemorating late President Lee Teng-hui at the Taipei Guest House on Aug. 6 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Late President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) will be cremated on Friday (Aug. 14) after a service at the Che-lam Presbyterian Church in Taipei, according to a statement by the Presidential Office.

Lee passed away on July 30 at the age of 97. He was Taiwan’s first native-born and directly elected president, serving from 1988 to 2000.

The Presidential Office announced Tuesday (Aug. 11) that a mass for the late president would take place at the Che-lam Presbyterian Church next to the Legislative Yuan building, to be followed by his cremation at Taipei’s Second Mortuary Parlor.

In accordance with his family’s wishes, none of the ceremonies will be open to the public and the media, CNA reported. The Presidential Office asked the public to respect Lee’s relatives and their privacy during this difficult time.

Members of the public have been allowed to pay their respects to the late president at the Taipei Guest House, which on Sunday was visited by a delegation from Japan led by former Prime Minister Mori Yoshiro.