Kiermaier, Margot lead hit parade as Rays beat Red Sox 8-7

BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the seventh inning, Manuel Margot had four hits and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-7 on Monday night.

Kiermaier’s opposite-field line drive off reliever Jeffrey Springs (0-1) rolled all the way to the wall in left-center field. Yoshi Tsutsugo and Margot scored after both singled to start the inning. Kiermaier had three RBIs.

Margot’s double in the eighth made it 8-5. Kiermaier finished 2 for 4, Michael Perez (2 for 5) had a two-run single and Joey Wendle hit an RBI triple for the Rays, who had a season-high 16 hits.

Tampa Bay has won four of five after taking three of four against the New York Yankees at home prior to this season-high 10-game road trip.

Aaron Loup (1-0) struck out three in a scoreless inning. Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough allowed four runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings after giving up five runs over five innings in a 5-0 home loss to Boston last Wednesday.

J.D. Martinez (3 for 4) hit a solo shot for his first home run of the season, Jonathan Araúz collected his first major league hit and finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Kevin Plawecki went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Red Sox.

Boston had won three of four after dropping eight of 10.

Araúz brought the Red Sox within a run on his bases-loaded, two-out double in the eighth. Kevin Pillar grounded out to end the rally.

Andrew Kittredge recorded the final two outs for his first career save.

Ji-Man Choi singled down the right-field line to give Tampa Bay its first lead at 5-4 in the sixth after Wendle’s triple tied it an inning earlier.

Boston led 3-0 after the first. Martinez ended a drought of 64 at-bats without a home run in the third when he took Yarbrough deep over the Green Monster in left.

GIVE AND TAKE

After being thrown out trying to advance on his second-inning RBI single, Kiermaier made a leaping catch at the warning track in center to rob Araúz to open the bottom of the inning. Araúz later got his first hit on a bloop single to center to lead off the fifth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: RHP Charlie Morton was placed on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder. “We caught it at the right time. We’re pretty optimistic that he’s gonna be right back,” manager Kevin Cash said. ... LHP José Alvarado was reinstated from the paternity list.

Red Sox: 3B Rafael Devers was not in the lineup after he tweaked his left ankle during Sunday’s game against Toronto. Devers was spotted in a walking boot outside his locker suite. ... LHP Brian Johnson was granted his release from the team’s minor league roster.

UP NEXT

Rays: Cash said Tampa Bay would name a Tuesday starter after the game.

Red Sox: LHP Martín Pérez (2-1, 3.45 ERA) looks to win his third straight start. He threw five scoreless innings and struck out four last Wednesday against Tampa Bay.

