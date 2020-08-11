2 Taiwanese soldiers arrested for stealing 6,000 masks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Taiwanese soldiers have been arrested for allegedly stealing 6,000 medical masks while they were supposed to be helping to boost mask production at the early stages of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In early February, when Taiwan was facing a desperate shortage of masks, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) mobilized large numbers of troops to help boost the production of the face coverings at Taiwan's factories. Among those dispatched were Lieutenant Colonel Li Chih-chiao (李志交) of the Taipei City Reserve Command and a staff sergeant surnamed Chang (張).

That same month, Li was assigned to a mask factory in New Taipei City to support and supervise a mask production line. However, prosecutors allege that during this time, Li teamed up with Chang to gradually pilfer a total of 6,000 face masks, reported SET News. On Monday (Aug. 10), the Taipei District Prosecutor's Office directed the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (MJIB) to search their residences and detain the two men.



Li being taken into the Taipei District Prosecutor's Office. (CNA photo)

After the two suspects were questioned by Investigation Bureau officers, they were transferred to the Prosecutor's Office to be investigated for stealing public assets and corruption. As prosecutors believed there was a risk of collusion on their confessions, they asked the court to have them held incommunicado.

The MND pledged to fully cooperate with prosecutors and pledged that if the men are found guilty, it would impose the most severe punishment and not grant leniency. According to the Law Against Accepting Bribes Act (貪污治罪條例), anyone who steals or embezzles public equipment or property could face a sentence of 10 years to life in prison.