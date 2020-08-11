Hong Kong's Agnes Chow arrested under national security law

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow (周庭) of the disbanded Demosistō Party was arrested at home Monday evening (Aug. 10) under the new national security law that came into force July 1.

Hours after the arrest of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai (黎智英) and two of his sons for allegedly violating national security, Chow was detained at around 8 p.m. for "inciting secession." Her detention was confirmed by her colleagues and student activists Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) and Nathan Law (羅冠聰), with the latter saying "no words could describe" their "anger and devastation," reported New Talk.

In June, Chow pleaded guilty to two charges in connection with the mass protests in Hong Kong last year. Since then, she has been awaiting a court verdict and pointed out on social media that she has been constantly being followed near her home.

The Hong Kong police said they had arrested at least 10 people Monday on suspicion of violating the security law. Though they did not release the names of the suspects, the police claimed that those arrested had founded an organization to collude with foreign forces and endanger the special administrative region, according to Liberty Times.

As of Tuesday morning (Aug. 11), Chow and the others are still in police custody. Under the new security law, the police can deny bail to anyone they arrest.