4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolted northeast Taiwan at 9:01 a.m. today (Aug. 11), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 17.7 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 73.5 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County and a 2 in New Taipei City, Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, and Taichung City. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Keelung City, Hualien County, Nantou County, Hsinchu City, and Miaoli County.

No injuries resulting from either quake had been reported at the time of publication.