  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: Watts section of LA sees change, faces challenges

By  Associated Press
2020/08/11 03:20
Edwin Talavera walks with a ball as he heads back to home after playing soccer with his sister, Samantha, right, in the Watts neighborhood of Los Ange...
Kyaira Shaw gets a kiss from her boyfriend, Camari Baseer, left, while posing for photos at her 18th birthday party in the Watts neighborhood of Los A...
Three boys pass time in an empty playground at the Nickerson Gardens housing project in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 10, 202...
Emmett Palmer, right sprays sunscreen on Iron Grim, 6, as tenants gather for a birthday party at the Nickerson Gardens housing project in the Watts ne...
James Posey III, 14, tosses a neighbor's kid in the air while playing with her in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, June 15, 2020. Watts ...
Laundry hangs on a clothesline outside an apartment building at the Jordan Downs housing project in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jun...
Benjamin Jackson III, 10, walks past a mural depicting George Floyd in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. There were no fir...
Volunteer Kevin Hunt stands against a wall bearing the names of tenants, who died while living in the Nickerson Gardens housing project, in the Watts ...
Eric Frierson, 37, gets an haircut from Kenneth Cox, 32, outside an apartment building at the Imperial Courts housing project in the Watts neighborhoo...
Tenants play dominoes outside an apartment building at the Imperial Courts housing project in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 1...
Soaked in water, Shapaula Moody, 29, center, laughs with her neighbors while cooling off at her son's birthday party at the Nickerson Gardens housing ...
Aiden Figueroa, foreground, watches as James Posey III, far right, and Aiden's brother, Darius play basketball in the backyard of their home in the Wa...
Lavarn Young, 81, reads her bible in the living room of her home as framed photos of herself, far left, and relatives adorn a wall Tuesday, July 14, 2...
A man walks into a grocery store Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles. There were no fires this time in Watts. There was n...
Holding an infrared thermometer, usher Frank Scott prays during a Sunday service at Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, June 21, 2020, i...
The Rev. Marcus Murchinson leads a prayer during a Sunday service at Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church Sunday, June 21, 2020, in the Watts neighb...
The Rev. Marcus Murchinson, second from left, and his church members pray with rehab residents after donating homemade cakes to celebrate Father's Day...
Donny Joubert, left, vice president of Watts Gang Task Force, puts on a face mask while waiting for volunteers to arrive before a community event as h...
Think Watts Foundation's Sheldon Lewis, facing camera, hugs volunteer Tanya Dorsey after attending a community event held to give out free food to ten...
A shopper walks past a sculpture built in 1992 to honor Martin Luther King Jr. at a shopping mall named after Dr. King in the Watts neighborhood of Lo...
Mario Perez, 32, left, sits on a chair while his wife, Jocelyn, gets her hair bleached at an outdoor hair salon in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angel...
Noel Mata walks past a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe made by his parents in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Watts has c...
Lorinda Lacy, 45, stands outside her party store painted with a mural depicting Martin Luther King Jr. in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesd...

Edwin Talavera walks with a ball as he heads back to home after playing soccer with his sister, Samantha, right, in the Watts neighborhood of Los Ange...

Kyaira Shaw gets a kiss from her boyfriend, Camari Baseer, left, while posing for photos at her 18th birthday party in the Watts neighborhood of Los A...

Three boys pass time in an empty playground at the Nickerson Gardens housing project in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 10, 202...

Emmett Palmer, right sprays sunscreen on Iron Grim, 6, as tenants gather for a birthday party at the Nickerson Gardens housing project in the Watts ne...

James Posey III, 14, tosses a neighbor's kid in the air while playing with her in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, June 15, 2020. Watts ...

Laundry hangs on a clothesline outside an apartment building at the Jordan Downs housing project in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jun...

Benjamin Jackson III, 10, walks past a mural depicting George Floyd in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. There were no fir...

Volunteer Kevin Hunt stands against a wall bearing the names of tenants, who died while living in the Nickerson Gardens housing project, in the Watts ...

Eric Frierson, 37, gets an haircut from Kenneth Cox, 32, outside an apartment building at the Imperial Courts housing project in the Watts neighborhoo...

Tenants play dominoes outside an apartment building at the Imperial Courts housing project in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 1...

Soaked in water, Shapaula Moody, 29, center, laughs with her neighbors while cooling off at her son's birthday party at the Nickerson Gardens housing ...

Aiden Figueroa, foreground, watches as James Posey III, far right, and Aiden's brother, Darius play basketball in the backyard of their home in the Wa...

Lavarn Young, 81, reads her bible in the living room of her home as framed photos of herself, far left, and relatives adorn a wall Tuesday, July 14, 2...

A man walks into a grocery store Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles. There were no fires this time in Watts. There was n...

Holding an infrared thermometer, usher Frank Scott prays during a Sunday service at Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, June 21, 2020, i...

The Rev. Marcus Murchinson leads a prayer during a Sunday service at Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church Sunday, June 21, 2020, in the Watts neighb...

The Rev. Marcus Murchinson, second from left, and his church members pray with rehab residents after donating homemade cakes to celebrate Father's Day...

Donny Joubert, left, vice president of Watts Gang Task Force, puts on a face mask while waiting for volunteers to arrive before a community event as h...

Think Watts Foundation's Sheldon Lewis, facing camera, hugs volunteer Tanya Dorsey after attending a community event held to give out free food to ten...

A shopper walks past a sculpture built in 1992 to honor Martin Luther King Jr. at a shopping mall named after Dr. King in the Watts neighborhood of Lo...

Mario Perez, 32, left, sits on a chair while his wife, Jocelyn, gets her hair bleached at an outdoor hair salon in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angel...

Noel Mata walks past a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe made by his parents in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Watts has c...

Lorinda Lacy, 45, stands outside her party store painted with a mural depicting Martin Luther King Jr. in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesd...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The scars are visible in Watts. There are problems many who live in the once-segregated Los Angeles neighborhood want to change, but there are things that have gotten better, too.

It's been 55 years since an uprising that came to be known as the Watts riots devastated the Black community. Fire, destruction and violence ravaged buildings, livelihoods and people's lives.

While some of the systemic problems Black people pointed to in 1965 persist, they say — racist policing, unemployment — and gangs have taken hold, many have seen improvements in ties with officers, better transportation and shopping, and the work some do to give back to the community.

Neighbors play cards, celebrate milestones and worship in a place that's made some gains but where challenges remain.