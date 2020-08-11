AP PHOTOS: Watts section of LA sees change, faces challenges

Eric Frierson, 37, gets an haircut from Kenneth Cox, 32, outside an apartment building at the Imperial Courts housing project in the Watts neighborhoo... Eric Frierson, 37, gets an haircut from Kenneth Cox, 32, outside an apartment building at the Imperial Courts housing project in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Frierson laments losing focus on becoming a good athlete and falling prey to the "distractions," such as the violence he witnessed or the signs of it. "If you don't see it, you see the aftermath," he said. "You come outside and see the sidewalk stained with blood. It doesn't go anywhere. Every time you go by it, you see it." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)