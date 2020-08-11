New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|115.30
|Down 2.60
|Sep
|115.05
|117.15
|111.60
|112.60
|Down 2.85
|Oct
|115.30
|Down 2.60
|Dec
|117.25
|119.45
|114.20
|115.30
|Down 2.60
|Mar
|119.50
|121.65
|116.50
|117.55
|Down 2.55
|May
|120.50
|122.70
|117.65
|118.65
|Down 2.50
|Jul
|121.25
|123.40
|118.50
|119.50
|Down 2.45
|Sep
|122.00
|124.00
|119.10
|120.05
|Down 2.50
|Dec
|124.50
|124.65
|119.95
|120.90
|Down 2.55
|Mar
|123.95
|123.95
|121.00
|121.80
|Down 2.70
|May
|124.00
|124.00
|121.80
|122.60
|Down 2.70
|Jul
|124.80
|124.80
|122.65
|123.40
|Down 2.60
|Sep
|125.65
|125.65
|123.55
|124.30
|Down 2.40
|Dec
|127.00
|127.00
|125.75
|125.75
|Down 2.15
|Mar
|127.10
|Down 2.05
|May
|127.95
|Down 2.05
|Jul
|127.95
|Down 2.05