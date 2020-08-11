  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2020/08/11 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 115.30 Down 2.60
Sep 115.05 117.15 111.60 112.60 Down 2.85
Oct 115.30 Down 2.60
Dec 117.25 119.45 114.20 115.30 Down 2.60
Mar 119.50 121.65 116.50 117.55 Down 2.55
May 120.50 122.70 117.65 118.65 Down 2.50
Jul 121.25 123.40 118.50 119.50 Down 2.45
Sep 122.00 124.00 119.10 120.05 Down 2.50
Dec 124.50 124.65 119.95 120.90 Down 2.55
Mar 123.95 123.95 121.00 121.80 Down 2.70
May 124.00 124.00 121.80 122.60 Down 2.70
Jul 124.80 124.80 122.65 123.40 Down 2.60
Sep 125.65 125.65 123.55 124.30 Down 2.40
Dec 127.00 127.00 125.75 125.75 Down 2.15
Mar 127.10 Down 2.05
May 127.95 Down 2.05
Jul 127.95 Down 2.05