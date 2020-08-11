Japanese youngster Kubo joins Villarreal on loan from Madrid

Mallorca's Takefusa Kubo warms up during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Mallorca at Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Sp... Mallorca's Takefusa Kubo warms up during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Mallorca at Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Mallorca's Takefusa Kubo, left, vies for the ball with Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Mal... Mallorca's Takefusa Kubo, left, vies for the ball with Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Mallorca at Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Mallorca's Takefusa Kubo runs with the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Mallorca at Alfredo di Stefano stadium in ... Mallorca's Takefusa Kubo runs with the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Mallorca at Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Mallorca's Takefusa Kubo in actionduring the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Mallorca at Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Sp... Mallorca's Takefusa Kubo in actionduring the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Mallorca at Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

MADRID (AP) — Young Japanese Takefusa Kubo will play for Villarreal next season on a loan from Real Madrid.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder played this season on loan at Mallorca, which was relegated to the second division in the Spanish league. He scored four times and had five assists in 36 matches.

Kubo, who spent time at Barcelona’s youth training academy, was signed by Madrid last year. The playmaker also made his international debut with Japan last year.

Villarreal finished fifth in the Spanish league, just outside the qualification spots for the Champions League. It will play in the Europa League next season.

The club said Kubo will be officially introduced on Tuesday.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports