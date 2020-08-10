Dortmund says Jadon Sancho staying amid Man United links

Dortmund's new player Thomas Meunier, right, fights for the ball with Jadon Sancho, left, during the first training session of German Bundesliga club ... Dortmund's new player Thomas Meunier, right, fights for the ball with Jadon Sancho, left, during the first training session of German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund at the training grounds in Dortmund, Germany, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Dortmund's Jadon Sancho heads the ball during the first training session of German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund at the training grounds in Dortmu... Dortmund's Jadon Sancho heads the ball during the first training session of German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund at the training grounds in Dortmund, Germany, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — England winger Jadon Sancho will stay with Borussia Dortmund for the upcoming season amid reported interest from Manchester United, club sporting director Michael Zorc said on Monday.

Dortmund "plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season, the decision is final. I think that answers all our questions,” Zorc said at a training session.

Sancho has been heavily linked with United in the offseason after the club qualified for next season's Champions League. Sancho joined Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017.

