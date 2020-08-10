All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|10
|6
|.625
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|4-1
|6-5
|Tampa Bay
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|1½
|4-6
|W-2
|8-3
|0-5
|Baltimore
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|1½
|5-4
|W-2
|3-4
|4-3
|Boston
|6
|9
|.400
|3½
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|3-5
|3-4
|Toronto
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|0-2
|5-6
|Minnesota
|10
|6
|.625
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-4
|7-1
|3-5
|Detroit
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|3-4
|5-1
|Cleveland
|10
|7
|.588
|½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|6-2
|4-5
|Chicago
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|1½
|6-4
|L-2
|2-6
|6-2
|Kansas City
|7
|10
|.412
|3½
|3
|4-6
|W-4
|4-4
|3-6
|Oakland
|12
|4
|.750
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-9
|9-3
|3-1
|Texas
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|2½
|5-5
|W-3
|5-3
|1-5
|Houston
|6
|9
|.400
|5½
|3
|3-7
|L-5
|3-3
|3-6
|Seattle
|6
|11
|.353
|6½
|4
|3-7
|W-1
|3-7
|3-4
|Los Angeles
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|4½
|3-7
|L-3
|2-4
|3-7
___
|Atlanta
|11
|6
|.647
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|7-2
|4-4
|Miami
|7
|3
|.700
|½
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|2-0
|5-3
|New York
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|3½
|4-6
|W-2
|3-5
|4-4
|Philadelphia
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|3½
|4-6
|L-2
|3-5
|1-1
|Washington
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|4
|3-6
|L-3
|2-7
|2-0
|Chicago
|10
|3
|.769
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|7-1
|3-2
|Milwaukee
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|1-4
|5-3
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|3
|2-3
|L-3
|2-1
|0-2
|Cincinnati
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|3-5
|4-4
|Pittsburgh
|3
|13
|.188
|8½
|7½
|1-9
|L-3
|2-6
|1-7
|Colorado
|11
|4
|.733
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|5-2
|6-2
|Los Angeles
|11
|5
|.688
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|4-3
|7-2
|San Diego
|9
|7
|.563
|2½
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|6-4
|3-3
|San Francisco
|7
|10
|.412
|5
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|3-3
|4-7
|Arizona
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
|4½
|4-6
|L-1
|3-4
|3-6
___
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 5, Toronto 3
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 5, Colorado 3
Oakland 7, Houston 2
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings
Baltimore at Washington, sus.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Toronto (Ryu 1-1), 6:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (González 0-1) at Detroit (Alexander 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Pérez 2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 2-1) at Texas (Minor 0-3), 9:05 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Bielak 2-0), 9:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
___
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 2
Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 2
Seattle 5, Colorado 3
San Diego 9, Arizona 5
Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore at Washington, sus.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Toronto (Ryu 1-1), 6:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Bielak 2-0), 9:10 p.m.
San Diego (Perdomo 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-0), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.