  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/10 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 10 6 .625 _ _ 5-5 L-2 4-1 6-5
Tampa Bay 8 8 .500 2 4-6 W-2 8-3 0-5
Baltimore 7 7 .500 2 5-4 W-2 3-4 4-3
Boston 6 9 .400 3 5-5 W-1 3-5 3-4
Toronto 5 8 .385 3 4-6 L-1 0-2 5-6
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 10 6 .625 _ _ 6-4 L-4 7-1 3-5
Detroit 8 5 .615 ½ _ 6-4 W-3 3-4 5-1
Cleveland 10 7 .588 ½ _ 5-5 W-2 6-2 4-5
Chicago 8 8 .500 2 6-4 L-2 2-6 6-2
Kansas City 7 10 .412 3 4-6 W-4 4-4 3-6
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 12 4 .750 _ _ 9-1 W-9 9-3 3-1
Texas 6 8 .429 5 5-5 W-3 5-3 1-5
Houston 6 9 .400 3 3-7 L-5 3-3 3-6
Seattle 6 11 .353 4 3-7 W-1 3-7 3-4
Los Angeles 5 11 .313 7 3-7 L-3 2-4 3-7

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 11 6 .647 _ _ 7-3 W-2 7-2 4-4
Miami 7 3 .700 ½ _ 7-3 L-2 2-0 5-3
New York 7 9 .438 4-6 W-2 3-5 4-4
Philadelphia 4 6 .400 4-6 L-2 3-5 1-1
Washington 4 7 .364 4 4 3-6 L-3 2-7 2-0
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 10 3 .769 _ _ 8-2 L-1 7-1 3-2
Milwaukee 6 7 .462 4 3 5-5 W-1 1-4 5-3
St. Louis 2 3 .400 4 3 2-3 L-3 2-1 0-2
Cincinnati 7 9 .438 5-5 L-1 3-5 4-4
Pittsburgh 3 13 .188 1-9 L-3 2-6 1-7
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 11 4 .733 _ _ 7-3 L-1 5-2 6-2
Los Angeles 11 5 .688 ½ _ 7-3 W-1 4-3 7-2
San Diego 9 7 .563 5-5 W-1 6-4 3-3
San Francisco 7 10 .412 5 4 4-6 L-1 3-3 4-7
Arizona 6 10 .375 4-6 L-1 3-4 3-6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 5, Toronto 3

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 5, Colorado 3

Oakland 7, Houston 2

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings

Baltimore at Washington, sus.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Toronto (Ryu 1-1), 6:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (González 0-1) at Detroit (Alexander 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Pérez 2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 2-1) at Texas (Minor 0-3), 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Bielak 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 2

Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 2

Seattle 5, Colorado 3

San Diego 9, Arizona 5

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore at Washington, sus.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Toronto (Ryu 1-1), 6:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Bielak 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Perdomo 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.