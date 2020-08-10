  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/10 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 10 6 .625 _
Tampa Bay 8 8 .500 2
Baltimore 7 7 .500 2
Boston 6 9 .400
Toronto 5 8 .385
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 6 .625 _
Detroit 8 5 .615 ½
Cleveland 10 7 .588 ½
Chicago 8 8 .500 2
Kansas City 7 10 .412
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 12 4 .750 _
Texas 6 8 .429 5
Houston 6 9 .400
Seattle 6 11 .353
Los Angeles 5 11 .313 7

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 5, Toronto 3

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 5, Colorado 3

Oakland 7, Houston 2

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings

Baltimore at Washington, sus.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Toronto (Ryu 1-1), 6:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (González 0-1) at Detroit (Alexander 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Pérez 2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 2-1) at Texas (Minor 0-3), 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Bielak 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.