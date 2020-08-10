WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Indiana
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Washington
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Atlanta
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Connecticut
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|New York
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Las Vegas
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Minnesota
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Phoenix
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Los Angeles
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Dallas
|3
|4
|.429
|3
Los Angeles 97, Minnesota 81
Las Vegas 78, New York 76
Indiana 91, Washington 84
Connecticut at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.