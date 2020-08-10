  1. Home
WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/10 22:10

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 5 2 .714
Indiana 3 4 .429 2
Washington 3 4 .429 2
Atlanta 2 5 .286 3
Connecticut 1 6 .143 4
New York 1 6 .143 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 6 1 .857
Las Vegas 5 2 .714 1
Minnesota 5 2 .714 1
Phoenix 4 3 .571 2
Los Angeles 4 3 .571 2
Dallas 3 4 .429 3

___

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles 97, Minnesota 81

Las Vegas 78, New York 76

Indiana 91, Washington 84

Monday's Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Indiana at New York, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.