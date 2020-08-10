  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwanese online shopping platform features summer foods

Council of Agriculture seeks to boost food sales amid pandemic with online platform

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/10 20:50

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Agriculture Produce Festival online shopping platform organized by the Council of Agriculture (COA) will feature fruits and other food items popular in the summer.

Anticipating the coronavirus pandemic’s potential impact on sales in brick-and-mortar stores, the COA launched the Taiwan Agriculture Produce Festival online shopping platform in the first half of this year, according to CNA.

According to the COA’s Department of International Affairs data, the online shopping platform, which in the first half of the year gave back the consumer NT$50 (US$1.67) on every NT$500 purchase, created NT$450 million in revenue for the online shopping economy in that period, far exceeding its NT$350 million goal.

For the second half of this year, the Taiwan Agriculture Produce Festival has upped the ante by offering NT$100 back for every NT$500 purchase and NT$500 back for every NT$2,500 purchase in the hopes of increasing transactions.

Even though relaxed pandemic restrictions and stimulus vouchers have driven more people back to brick-and-mortar stores in the second half of the year, the Taiwan Agriculture Produce Festival still brought in over NT$100 million in revenue from July 1 to Aug. 6.

In order to drive up sales, the department said that the cooperating e-commerce operators have asked the online shopping platform to introduce products that are in greater demand in the summer, including mangoes, Hualien watermelons, peaches, and pomelos, as well as balsam pear bass soup, white mushroom lotus seed soup, and aiyu jelly.
coronavirus
COA
online shopping
Taiwan agriculture

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan president meets with US health secretary, pledges to strengthen collaborations
Taiwan president meets with US health secretary, pledges to strengthen collaborations
2020/08/10 12:48
Coronavirus antibodies found in all target groups in W. Taiwan study
Coronavirus antibodies found in all target groups in W. Taiwan study
2020/08/10 12:44
Taiwanese scramble to buy masks amid rising coronavirus cases
Taiwanese scramble to buy masks amid rising coronavirus cases
2020/08/10 12:01
Taiwan denies planning new global health organization with US
Taiwan denies planning new global health organization with US
2020/08/10 10:24
All Philippine arrivals to undergo quarantine at designated facilities in Taiwan
All Philippine arrivals to undergo quarantine at designated facilities in Taiwan
2020/08/09 16:58