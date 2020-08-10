Taiwanese online shopping platform features summer foods

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Agriculture Produce Festival online shopping platform organized by the Council of Agriculture (COA) will feature fruits and other food items popular in the summer.

Anticipating the coronavirus pandemic’s potential impact on sales in brick-and-mortar stores, the COA launched the Taiwan Agriculture Produce Festival online shopping platform in the first half of this year, according to CNA.

According to the COA’s Department of International Affairs data, the online shopping platform, which in the first half of the year gave back the consumer NT$50 (US$1.67) on every NT$500 purchase, created NT$450 million in revenue for the online shopping economy in that period, far exceeding its NT$350 million goal.

For the second half of this year, the Taiwan Agriculture Produce Festival has upped the ante by offering NT$100 back for every NT$500 purchase and NT$500 back for every NT$2,500 purchase in the hopes of increasing transactions.

Even though relaxed pandemic restrictions and stimulus vouchers have driven more people back to brick-and-mortar stores in the second half of the year, the Taiwan Agriculture Produce Festival still brought in over NT$100 million in revenue from July 1 to Aug. 6.

In order to drive up sales, the department said that the cooperating e-commerce operators have asked the online shopping platform to introduce products that are in greater demand in the summer, including mangoes, Hualien watermelons, peaches, and pomelos, as well as balsam pear bass soup, white mushroom lotus seed soup, and aiyu jelly.