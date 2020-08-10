Central Taiwan city promotes Dakeng trails by giving out rewards to hikers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung City’s Tourism and Travel Bureau is promoting hiking the 12 trails in the city’s Dakeng Scenic Area by giving out rewards to people who complete various hikes by Oct. 31.

Bureau Director Lin Hsiao-chi (林筱淇) said that the Dakeng Scenic Area is the favored back garden for Taichung residents, according to a press release.

The 12 trails in the area are divided into three levels grouped by difficulty: the parent-child level, the recreational level, and the experienced level.

The promotional activity, which is called "I'm the mountain climbing king" (我是登山王), will give out badges and gifts — including backpacks, ponchos, and headscarves — to those who finish hiking all the trails of a given level. Anyone who finishes hiking all the trails will be given the “I'm the mountain climbing king” badge and a certificate attesting to the feat.

More information will be announced via the Taichung City Scenic Area Administration Office Facebook account.



(Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau photos)