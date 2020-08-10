Scooter sharing service to launch in Taiwan's Hualien from Aug. 15

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Hualien County Government and Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co. have teamed up to roll out the YATOGO scooter sharing service, which is set to launch on Aug. 15.

The joint initiative is a point to point vehicle sharing service, which allows customers to rent a Yamaha scooter at one location and return it at another. 90 scooters will be available at launch, 500 at year's end, and 1,500 by 2022, per CNA.

Scooters at launch will have been manufactured within the last three years. Following each use, they will be given a maintenance check by Yamaha.

YATOGO Chief Operating Officer Hsu Cheng-long (許政隆) said customers can scan a QR code to register personal information, such as payment and license details.

The first 10 minutes of the rental is free, and then the rate is NT$1.5 (US$0.05) per minute. Roadside assistance is available 24 hours a day, and NT$7 million in vehicle insurance is bundled in the service.

Hualien County Department of Tourism Deputy Director Chang Chih-hsiang (張志翔) said that there will be a total of 100 locations for renting and returning the scooters, including Yamaha YSP stores, hotels, and tourists attractions across the county. All procedures pertaining to renting and returning scooters can be completed via an online system, he added.



