Taiwan’s domestic abuse hotline available in 7 languages

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 113 hotline for the protection of women and children in Taiwan is now available in Japanese, in addition to Chinese, English, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, and Cambodian.

The service, rolled out in 2001, provides round-the-clock assistance for residents in Taiwan who would like to report incidents or make inquiries regarding domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault, and sexual harassment. Around 100,000 calls were made in 2019 via the hotline, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW).

The multilingual service is an answer to the rising number of new immigrants and foreign spouses and workers in Taiwan.

The country has recorded over 12,000 Japanese residents as of May, including 7,000 categorized as professional employees – the lion’s share of all foreign workers possessing specialized expertise, said the Workforce Development Agency. Many new immigrants from the East Asian nation have received limited support from the hotline due to language barriers.

Members of the public are encouraged to report cases where seniors or minors are physically, mentally, or financially abused but may be reluctant to or unaware of how to seek help. The 113 hotline operates on a 24/7 basis and is toll-free via cell phone, landline, or payphone.



