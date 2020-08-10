  1. Home
Taiwanese scramble to buy masks amid rising coronavirus cases

PX Mart to make 50,000 boxes of masks available via pre-order starting Thursday

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/10 12:01
Masks at a pharmacy in Taiwan

Masks at a pharmacy in Taiwan (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is seeing a revived demand for medical masks as the country experiences a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, mostly imported.

Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) on Sunday (Aug. 9) sought to assuage public concern over a surgical mask shortage as complaints have been filed about masks being unavailable at pharmacies, wrote CNA. Some authorized distributors have run out of stock due to logistics issues, which should not be a cause of worry, she said.

A total of 8 million medical masks a day are currently being requisitioned out of the 13.5 million manufactured daily in Taiwan. Masks can be purchased via the country's ID-based mechanism, through which people can obtain nine every 14-days, and this will continue until the end of the year.

Masks that come in boxes are still rare finds, with manufacturers scrambling to meet the spiking demand overseas as the pandemic rages. PX Mart, one of the major retailers in Taiwan, said mask sales surged three-fold last week amid reports of newly confirmed cases.

Pre-orders for 50,000 boxed surgical masks produced by Nan Liu Enterprise Co. (南六) will be available at PX Marts Aug. 13-25. Anyone can place a maximum order of five boxes, which contain 50 units each, at a price of NT$259 (US$8.80) during that period while supplies lasts, wrote UDN.

Taiwan has recorded 480 coronavirus cases as of Monday (Aug. 10), and seven have died from the disease.
