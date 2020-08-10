Best places in C. Taiwan to view Perseid meteor shower

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Stargazing enthusiasts are invited to visit six places in central Taiwan from which to enjoy the annual Perseid meteor shower, which will peak Wednesday night (Aug. 12).

One of the most important celestial events of the year, the Perseids will hit a crescendo between 9 p.m. on Wednesday and dawn, with up to 100 shooting stars expected per hour.

The Chiayi County Government has recommended six spots for viewing the astronomical spectacle with great visibility. These include Duegaoyue (對高岳), Xiaoliyuanshan Lookout (小笠原觀景台), Zhaoping Station (沼平車站), Erwanping (二萬坪), Taixingyan Trail (太興岩步道), and Chukou Niubu Aberdeen Prairie (牛埔仔愛情大草原) in the mountainous region of Alishan.

These high-altitude tourist spots promise to offer a stargazing experience without light pollution, according to the county government. While visitors are in the area, they are also encouraged to check out the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area, which features cloud-ringed peaks, railway entertainment, and indigenous cultures.

Armchair astronomers can still relish the Perseids via livestreaming by the Taipei Astronomical Museum. The museum has set up high-definition cameras on Taichung’s Lishan (梨山), Taipei’s Yangmingshan (陽明山), the Orchid Islands (Lanyu), and the Matsu Islands' Dongyin (東引) for the live broadcast.



Zhaoping Station and nearby park (Chiayi County Government photo)



Xiaoliyuanshan Lookout (Chiayi County Government photo)