  1. Home

Europe battles heatwave amid coronavirus pandemic

By  Deutsche Welle
2020/08/09 14:07
This weekend temperatures have exceeded 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in some parts of the country. With many Germans on summer holida...

This weekend temperatures have exceeded 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in some parts of the country. With many Germans on summer holida...