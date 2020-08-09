  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/09 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 10 5 .667 _ _ 6-4 L-1 4-1 6-4
Baltimore 7 7 .500 1 5-5 W-2 3-4 4-3
Tampa Bay 7 8 .467 3 3-7 W-1 7-3 0-5
Toronto 5 7 .417 2 4-6 W-1 0-2 5-5
Boston 5 9 .357 3 4-6 L-1 2-5 3-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 10 5 .667 _ _ 6-4 L-3 7-1 3-4
Detroit 7 5 .583 _ 6-4 W-2 3-4 4-1
Cleveland 9 7 .563 _ 5-5 W-1 6-2 3-5
Chicago 8 7 .533 2 ½ 7-3 L-1 2-5 6-2
Kansas City 6 10 .375 3 4-6 W-3 3-4 3-6
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 11 4 .733 _ _ 8-2 W-8 8-3 3-1
Houston 6 8 .429 2 3-7 L-4 3-3 3-5
Texas 5 8 .385 5 4-6 W-2 4-3 1-5
Los Angeles 5 10 .333 6 3-7 L-2 2-4 3-6
Seattle 5 11 .313 4 3-7 L-3 2-7 3-4

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Miami 7 2 .778 _ _ 7-2 L-1 2-0 5-2
Atlanta 9 6 .600 1 _ 7-3 L-1 7-2 2-4
Philadelphia 4 4 .500 4-4 W-2 3-3 1-1
New York 6 9 .400 4 3 3-7 W-1 2-5 4-4
Washington 4 7 .364 4 3 4-6 L-3 2-7 2-0
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 10 3 .769 _ _ 8-2 L-1 7-1 3-2
Cincinnati 7 8 .467 4 2 6-4 W-2 3-5 4-3
St. Louis 2 3 .400 4 2 2-3 L-3 2-1 0-2
Milwaukee 5 7 .417 4-6 L-2 0-4 5-3
Pittsburgh 3 12 .200 8 6 1-9 L-2 2-5 1-7
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Colorado 11 3 .786 _ _ 8-2 W-3 5-2 6-1
Los Angeles 10 5 .667 _ 7-3 L-1 3-3 7-2
San Diego 8 7 .533 1 4-6 L-1 5-4 3-3
San Francisco 7 9 .438 5 4-6 W-1 3-3 4-6
Arizona 6 9 .400 3 4-6 W-1 3-4 3-5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 3, Houston 1

Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, Washington 3

Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0

Toronto 2, Boston 1

Kansas City 9, Minnesota 6

Colorado 5, Seattle 0

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Boston (Pérez 2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 2-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 0-1) at Texas (Gibson 0-1), 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 0

Baltimore 5, Washington 3

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 4

Colorado 5, Seattle 0

Arizona 3, San Diego 2

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Monday's Games

Atlanta (Newcomb 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 2-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 0-3) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richards 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.