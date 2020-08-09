All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|10
|5
|.667
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|4-1
|6-4
|Baltimore
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|3-4
|4-3
|Tampa Bay
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|1½
|3-7
|W-1
|7-3
|0-5
|Toronto
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
|2
|4-6
|W-1
|0-2
|5-5
|Boston
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|2-5
|3-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|10
|5
|.667
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|7-1
|3-4
|Detroit
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|3-4
|4-1
|Cleveland
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|6-2
|3-5
|Chicago
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|½
|7-3
|L-1
|2-5
|6-2
|Kansas City
|6
|10
|.375
|4½
|3
|4-6
|W-3
|3-4
|3-6
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|11
|4
|.733
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-8
|8-3
|3-1
|Houston
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|2
|3-7
|L-4
|3-3
|3-5
|Texas
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|2½
|4-6
|W-2
|4-3
|1-5
|Los Angeles
|5
|10
|.333
|6
|3½
|3-7
|L-2
|2-4
|3-6
|Seattle
|5
|11
|.313
|6½
|4
|3-7
|L-3
|2-7
|3-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Miami
|7
|2
|.778
|_
|_
|7-2
|L-1
|2-0
|5-2
|Atlanta
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|7-2
|2-4
|Philadelphia
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|1½
|4-4
|W-2
|3-3
|1-1
|New York
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|3
|3-7
|W-1
|2-5
|4-4
|Washington
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|3
|4-6
|L-3
|2-7
|2-0
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|10
|3
|.769
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|7-1
|3-2
|Cincinnati
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|2
|6-4
|W-2
|3-5
|4-3
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|2
|2-3
|L-3
|2-1
|0-2
|Milwaukee
|5
|7
|.417
|4½
|2½
|4-6
|L-2
|0-4
|5-3
|Pittsburgh
|3
|12
|.200
|8
|6
|1-9
|L-2
|2-5
|1-7
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Colorado
|11
|3
|.786
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|5-2
|6-1
|Los Angeles
|10
|5
|.667
|1½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|3-3
|7-2
|San Diego
|8
|7
|.533
|3½
|1
|4-6
|L-1
|5-4
|3-3
|San Francisco
|7
|9
|.438
|5
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|3-3
|4-6
|Arizona
|6
|9
|.400
|5½
|3
|4-6
|W-1
|3-4
|3-5
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Oakland 3, Houston 1
Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 5, Washington 3
Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0
Toronto 2, Boston 1
Kansas City 9, Minnesota 6
Colorado 5, Seattle 0
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Boston (Pérez 2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 2-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 0-1) at Texas (Gibson 0-1), 9:05 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5
Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 0
Baltimore 5, Washington 3
Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 4
Colorado 5, Seattle 0
Arizona 3, San Diego 2
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Atlanta (Newcomb 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 2-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 0-3) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
San Diego (Richards 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.