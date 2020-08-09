American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|10
|5
|.667
|_
|Baltimore
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Toronto
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
|Boston
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|10
|5
|.667
|_
|Detroit
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|Cleveland
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|Chicago
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Kansas City
|6
|10
|.375
|4½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|11
|4
|.733
|_
|Houston
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Texas
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|Los Angeles
|5
|10
|.333
|6
|Seattle
|5
|11
|.313
|6½
___
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Oakland 3, Houston 1
Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 5, Washington 3
Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0
Toronto 2, Boston 1
Kansas City 9, Minnesota 6
Colorado 5, Seattle 0
Baltimore at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:08 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Boston (Pérez 2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 2-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 0-1) at Texas (Gibson 0-1), 9:05 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.