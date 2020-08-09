  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/09 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 10 5 .667 _
Baltimore 7 7 .500
Tampa Bay 7 8 .467 3
Toronto 5 7 .417
Boston 5 9 .357
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 5 .667 _
Detroit 7 5 .583
Cleveland 9 7 .563
Chicago 8 7 .533 2
Kansas City 6 10 .375
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 11 4 .733 _
Houston 6 8 .429
Texas 5 8 .385 5
Los Angeles 5 10 .333 6
Seattle 5 11 .313

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 3, Houston 1

Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, Washington 3

Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0

Toronto 2, Boston 1

Kansas City 9, Minnesota 6

Colorado 5, Seattle 0

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Boston (Pérez 2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 2-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 0-1) at Texas (Gibson 0-1), 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.