Taiwan confirms new coronavirus case imported from Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new imported case of coronavirus from the Philippines was confirmed Sunday (Aug. 9), bringing the total number of cases to 480, as Taiwan recorded 119 consecutive days without local transmissions.

During a press conference on Sunday, Taiwan Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced yet another imported COVID-19 infection from the Philippines. The latest case, No. 480, is a Taiwanese woman in her 20s who flew to the Philippines on Jan. 20 and returned to Taiwan on Friday (Aug. 7).

According to Chen, the patient started to experience a cough and runny nose on July 30 and lost her sense of smell briefly on Tuesday (Aug. 4). Upon her arrival in Taiwan Friday, she informed quarantine staff about her symptoms, tested positive for COVID-19, and was placed in a hospital isolation ward.

The CECC said a total of 21 people have been identified as having come in close contact with the new case, including three who are in the Philippines. Seven people who sat near the woman on the airplane have been asked to undergo a 14-day home quarantine, while 11 crew members from the flight were asked to self-manage their health.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 83,290 COVID-19 tests, with 82,231 coming back negative. Out of the 480 total confirmed cases, 388 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," and one case has yet to be clarified.